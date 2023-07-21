Mikey Musumeci wants to continue enticing new fans to submission grappling:” It has to be exciting for them”

ONE global superstar Mikey Musumeci has made it his personal mission to catapult submission grappling into the mainstream.

As such, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion vowed to keep putting on amazing displays of ground mastery, in a bid to showcase the beauty of grappling-exclusive matches to the masses.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will look to continue what he started in his third world title defense at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4. The Evolve MMA standout will be welcoming ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks into submission grappling in the first of two world title bouts at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Apart from keeping his 26 pounds of solid gold in tow, Musumeci will be aiming for another sensational submission victory. After all, exciting finishes are the best ways to prove just how technically beautiful ‘The Gentle Art’ truly is.

Musumeci told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“For someone that doesn't know what jiu-jitsu is, it has to be exciting for them. If it's not exciting, then we're going to lose this opportunity for jujitsu, so props to them. Many guys like helping us grow our sport of jujitsu as well you know.”

Watch the full interview:

ONE Championship’s submission grappling revolution has indeed put a lot of eyes on the sport, with Musumeci at the forefront of it all. The 27-year-old BJJ genius has remained unscathed in four bouts, outclassing Cleber Souza and Gantumur Bayanduuren, and forcing Masakazu Imanari and Osamah Almarwai to yield in submission.

Musumeci is indeed the perfect ambassador for submission grappling. Let’s see if he can add to his legend by submitting an ultra-tough MMA world champion like Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13.

The entire event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.