Mikey Musumeci wants Demetrious Johnson super fight in Qatar

Mikey Musumeci has always been adamant that his dream fight in ONE Championship is against Demetrious Johnson, and he wants to get it done in Qatar.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, however, will first have to take care of his business against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

Musumeci will defend his strap against Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Nevertheless, Johnson remains Musumeci’s dream opponent in the circle.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Musumeci said:

“I love Qatar, also you know I spent some time in Qatar as well. But yeah, any headlining card I’m just blessed for this opportunity. So I just wanna get out there and have the match with 'Mighty Mouse'. And the sooner the better would be cool you know. Anyone else that wants to roll with me, I’m down, let’s do it.”

Musumeci has repeatedly issued a respectful challenge to ‘Mighty Mouse’ every chance he got. Johnson, for his part, also showed his willingness to face Musumeci one way or another.

Johnson is the reigning ONE flyweight world champion and is considered one of the best MMA grapplers in history. A punishing wrestler, the American MMA legend owns eight submission wins in his storied career.

Musumeci, however, is a different submission grappling legend altogether

'Darth Rigatoni' is a multiple-time BJJ world champion even before he arrived at ONE Championship. A true generational star, Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion in just his second fight in ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old recently submitted Osamah Almarwai to retain the gold at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Coincidentally, Johnson closed that card with a unanimous decision win over Adriano Moraes to keep his flyweight strap.

ONE Fight Night 13, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: