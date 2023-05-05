Mikey Musumeci wants to keep “inspiring and helping people” through grappling

Having accomplished a lot in the sport of jiu-jitsu, American submission grappling ace Mikey Musumeci feels that at this stage of his career, it is now more than just winning world titles for him, but also about inspiring others.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion wants to use the success and fame he has achieved to provide a “blueprint’ for fellow athletes and non-athletes alike to take cues from as they forge ahead.

Mikey Musumeci shared with ONE Championship in an interview:

“I have already won every title I wanted in jiu-jitsu. It’s not about winning titles anymore. What it’s about is inspiring and helping people, having an impact on others so that they can overcome whatever obstacles they have in life.”

Mikey Musumeci’s ascent in jiu-jitsu was not charted on an easy road. He had to overcome a myriad of challenges both in competition and outside of it.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ overcame all the obstacles along the way and succeeded by staying the course in pursuing his passion and through hard work.

The push to inspire continues for the Italian-American fighter this Friday, May 5, at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Denver, Colorado, where he will defend his world title against challenger Osamah Almarwai of Yemen.

The showdown is the co-main event of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, which will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

This will be the second title defense for 'Darth Rigatoni' after he won in September last year. He retained the ONE flyweight submission grappling gold against Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren back in January.

Out to dethrone the champion is Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout Osamah Almarwai, who is making his ONE Championship debut but is expected to give Musumeci a tough challenge.

