Mikey Musumeci wants to push BJJ’s envelope further in crossover matches against MMA stars

It’s no secret that Mikey Musumeci is on a mission to make submission grappling just as entertaining and watchable as any other combat sports in the world today.

So far, the American world champion has been successful in his endeavor, drawing in more fans to watch BJJ on TV than any other grappler in history. Now that Musumeci has some influence as a world-class champion, he wants to push the BJJ envelope further with crossover matches between BJJ black belts and MMA superstars.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post this week, Musumeci said he’d like to spearhead that project as soon as possible.

“I feel like me versus MMA fighters will be like such a cool clash and exciting for the fans, you know, because at the end of the day, it's entertainment for the fans. We have to make it exciting.”

After some persistence, “Darth Rigatoni’ is finally getting his wish. He will be the first grappler in ONE history to put his flyweight submission grappling belt on the line against an MMA superstar at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian.

In a clash of titans, Musumeci faces ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. The grappling event is expected to break new ground in terms of how spectators watch Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The entertainment factor will certainly be present as Jarred Brooks attempts to become a rare two-sport world champion. But knowing how clever Musumeci is on the ground, ‘The Monkey God’ is going to have a tough time taking this belt away from him.

Get ready for another blockbuster event filled with several exciting matches at ONE Fight Night 13, which will be aired in North America for free via Amazon Prime Video.