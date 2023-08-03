Mikey Musumeci wants to see sister Tammi Musumeci challenge for the ONE world title next

OoReigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci hopes to see his sister, Tammi Musumeci, earn ONE Championship gold in the future.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will step into the co-main event spotlight this Friday night for a submission superfight with ONE strawweight king Jarred Brooks. Mikey Musumeci made the announcement the same night his sister Tammi Musumeci scored her second straight victory inside the circle against BJJ standout Amanda Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 last month.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his own return at ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci spoke about Tammi Musumeci’s success under the ONE banner thus far and his desire to see her compete for the newly established ONE atomweight submission grappling world title:

“I think what's next for my sister is to fight for the belt,” ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said. “The winner against Jessa Kahn and Danielle Kelly. I think that just makes sense. My sister can make 115 easy and she's submitted Danielle Kelly two times, both in like a minute. I think so. I think that is the perfect match for my sister.”

On September 29, ONE will return to Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14. It will be a night to remember as the best women in all of combat sports take center stage. The event will feature a history-making moment as the promotion crowns its first female submission grappling world champion. Photogenic fan favorite Danielle Kelly returns for a clash with familiar foe, Jessa Khan.

Do you want to see Tammi Musumeci take on the winner of next month’s highly anticipated clash between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the return of Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4. And don’t forget ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, featuring the biggest names in women’s martial arts.