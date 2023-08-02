Mikey Musumeci wants to use Jarred Brooks’ aggression to his advantage: “We’ll see if he can overpower me”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will look to use one of Jarred Brooks’ strong suits to his advantage when they collide later this week in Bangkok.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will defend his title against ‘The Monkey God,’ the reigning ONE strawweight mixed martial arts titleholder, in an all-American champion-versus-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Italian-American grappling ace said part of his tack against the aggressive Jarred Brooks is to let the fight come to him, which he said has served him well many times in the past.

The 27-year-old Mikey Musumeci shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I'm not going to change my approach at all. That's the thing. Also, when he does that, we’ll see if he could overpower me or if he’ll be explosive and power. If I'm gonna counter him and attack him and finish him, which again, my game is easier when people come at me.”

Mikey Musumeci will be making his third title defense at ONE Fight Night 13.

In January, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt successfully passed his first test as world champion by defeating Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren by unanimous decision. Then in May, he sent Yemeni Osamah Almarwai into submission by way of a rear-naked choke to remain as the division king.

Looking to end his reign is Jarred Brooks, who is coming off his ONE strawweight world title conquest last December and is angling to grow his combat sports legend by adding the flyweight submission grappling gold to his mantle.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.