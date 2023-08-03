Mikey Musumeci looks forward to competing against another offense-minded fighter like ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 13.

Musumeci will defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship against Brooks in the evening’s co-main event inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. With both men going into the bout undefeated under the ONE banner, much more than 26 pounds of gold will be on the line.

The contest is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seat as two of the promotion’s most aggressive competitors go toe-to-toe in the Mecca of Muay Thai. Speaking on the highly anticipated clash, Mikey Musumeci told ONE Championship:

“I feel like this is very exciting for fans because I don't stop fighting either. I go forward and I don't stop moving, so it's going to be two guys going forward at each other.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Watch Mikey Musumeci defend the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title against strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks this Friday!



| Friday at 8PM ET

Watch live on Prime amazon.com/ofn13

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries OUCHWatch Mikey Musumeci defend the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title against strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks this Friday! #ONEFightNight13 | Friday at 8PM ETWatch live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries pic.twitter.com/fPRU7SAMKl

For Mikey Musumeci, his bout with Jarred Brooks is an opportunity to once again prove to the world that he is the greatest submission grappler alive. But for ‘The Monkey God,’ it’s all about proving the doubters wrong and making history.

Eight months removed from his world title-winning performance against Joshua Pacio at ONE 164, Jarred Brooks will have the opportunity to become the first man told hold MMA and submission grappling titles simultaneously. That on top of handing ‘Darth Rigantoni’ his first career loss in ONE is more than enough to bring out the absolute best that ‘The Monkey God’ has to give this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.