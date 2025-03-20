"Minnie Mouse lmao", "What about Khabib and DC?" - Fans react as Yoel Romero reveals his top UFC stars, including Jon Jones and Anderson Silva

Jon Jones is widely regarded as the best MMA fighter of all-time. However, the controversies that 'Bones' has been involved with, namely his multiple failed drug tests, have seen some fans and pundits name other fighters about him on their GOAT lists. However, former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero is not one of them.

Romero recently listed his list of best UFC fighters ever, with 'Bones' topping the list. 'Soldier of God' shared his list during a recent interview with Submission Radio.

He said:

"Number one is Jonny 'Bones' Jones. The second [place], Anderson Silva. That's what I think. Number three, [Georges St. Pierre]. For me, number three is 'GSP'. After [that], 'Mighty Mouse' [Demetrious Johnson]."

Check out Yoel Romero listing Jon Jones as his best UFC fighter ever below:

Fans shared their reactions to the list, with some sharing their surprise at the omission of fighters like Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. @CTOC22 wrote:

"What about Khabib and DC?"

Another fan took delight in Romero's pronounciation of Demetrious Johnson's moniker, 'Mighty Mouse', writing:

"Minnie Mouse lmao"

Aside from the reactions to his pronouciation of Johnson's nickname, many fans praised the former UFC fighter's list.

Check out more fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Romero's list of best UFC fighters

Chael Sonnen aims criticism at Jon Jones following his alleged 6-month demand for Tom Aspinall fight

According to leading MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Jon Jones has stated that he will need six months in order to prepare for a heavyweight title unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall has been calling for a clash with Jones since 'Bones' defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. However, the heavyweight champ has not appeared as interested in the potential clash as the Brit.

Following Helwani's statement that Jones will need six months to prepare for the bout, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen took aim at the two-division champion.

He said:

"Jon said, 'I need six months to prepare for this fight after the date.' That's a very interesting thing to say. I need six months to prepare for the fight. Okay, but six months from when? Six months from birth? Six months from Tuesday? Six months from your last fight? When does the six-month clock start?"

Catch Chael Sonnen's criticism of Jon Jones below (8:00):

