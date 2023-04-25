Mitch Chilson demonstrates how Jonathan Haggerty lands his lethal elbows

Jonathan Haggerty has had some great moments inside the circle, but at ONE Fight Night 9, he delivered the biggest highlight of his career to date.

The former flyweight world champion is no stranger to the big stage and competing in huge matchups under the ONE banner, but they simply don’t get much bigger than the main event on April 21.

Stepping into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘The General’ found himself challenging for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against one of the sport's most dominant competitors, Nong-O Hama.

Despite not many people giving him a chance thanks to the champion’s incredible run in ONE Championship, which saw him racked up 10 consecutive wins, Haggerty refused to be counted out and he showed why at ONE Fight Night 9.

With his additional punching power that came from fighting up a weight class, he dropped his opponent in the opening round and followed it up with two further knockdowns to snap his opponent’s unmatched streak and win his second world championship inside the circle.

ONE commentator Mitch Chilson often posts on his Instagram profile, providing technique breakdowns from some of the top competitors in ONE Championship.

On this occasion, he shared a video with Haggerty’s coach, breaking down the tomahawk elbow that announced ‘The General’ in ONE Championship before ONE Fight Night 9 took place:

“It’s always fun to learn from the fighters .. but it’s special to learn from the coaches that turned a fighter into a champion. @knowles.christianstrikingcoach is the coach of @jhaggerty_ and it’s been amazing to watch Haggerty work his way through @onechampionship . Tomorrow he gets his shot against one of the pound for pound greats. Can the legend killer dethrone the legend? Tune into ONE Fight Night 9 and let’s find out together!”

Chilson’s question was answered by Jonathan Haggerty in impressive fashion last weekend. Not only did he defeat the legend that is Nong-O Hama, he did it with a first-round knockout that left the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in a state of shock.

