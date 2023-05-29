The MMA community has let their thoughts be known after the award-winning show Succession aired it's series finale this week.

The series centres around the Roy family, who are the owners of a global media conglomerate. The children of the patriach, played by Brian Cox, are fighting for their future and control of the company amid concerns of the health of their father. The series ran for 4 seasons and has recieved wide critical acclaim for its excellence.

Weighing in first on the series finale was popular MMA reporter John Morgan, who didn't know what to do now that the show had finished. He tweeted:

*SPOILER WARNING*

"Succession ending suprised me. Barry ending destroyed me! WTF am I supposed to watch now?!?! #RareNonMMATweet"

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA



WTF am I supposed to watch now?!?!



"Succession ending surprised me. Barry ending destroyed me! WTF am I supposed to watch now?!?! #RareNonMMATweet"

MMA Mania reporter Alex Behunin also jumped in on the praise for the show whilst sharing a video of its opening sequence.

"Goodbye Succession. I will miss you dearly"

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin



I will miss you dearly

"Goodbye Succession. I will miss you dearly"

Thirdly, Chamatkar Sandhu, who works for BT Sport's UFC social media team, stated Succession is one of the greatest shows ever.

"Succession is one of the great TV shows. An airtight 4 seasons. Belter from beginning to end. What a ride it was."

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

MMA fans were also seen in the reactions to the post, with many sharing the same sentiments. One fan wrote:

"Such an amazing show. Really sad it's over. Most shows sour me towards the end but not Succession. Banger after banger with a nuclear finale."

Jacob Graham @jacobgraham681

Check out more reactions below:

Juan Cardenas @Desautomatas

Zoë Rose Bryant @ZoeRoseBryant

Laura🤍🫶🏻 @LauraSmith612

Sajeer Shaikh @sajeershaikh

