MMA fan page gets blasted for sharing photo insinuating Alexander Volkanovski is using PED post-USADA split - "Read up a little on steroids"

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the most physical fighters at 145 pounds, blessed with a bottomless gas tank, unreal strength and tremendous speed. Unfortunately, this has led to an MMA fan page on X/Twitter accusing him of using PEDs in the wake of the UFC-USADA split.

The fan page in question shared a picture of the former featherweight champion from the UFC 298 weigh-ins, highlighting some light markings on his midsection. However, the fan page, called Casual MMA, drew the ire of fans online for implying that Volkanovski was an abuser of PEDs.

"Gonna be seeing alot more of this now that USADA’s gone"

This has led to fan criticism, who took issue with the page targeting one of the sport's hardest workers and beloved champions. One fan reminded the MMA page that UFC fighters still get tested for PEDs despite USADA's exit.

"They still get drug tested"

Another fan called on the page to educate itself on PEDs.

"Nobody is doing an IM injection in their abdominals. Plz read up a little on steroids and injection sites before tweeting"

This was echoed by other comments.

"Nobody injects steroids into their belly lmao you can but you have a whole *ss for that. Those marks are most likely from a peptide to heal injuries"

More comments reminded the fan page that fighters still get drug tested.

"They still get tested just USADA is not the company administering the testing."

Fan reactions to an MMA fan page accusing Alexander Volkanovski of PED use

There was significant interest in Volkanovski's physical and mental condition ahead of his UFC 298 showdown with Ilia Topuria. Many fans expressed concern over the quick turnaround Volkanovski was making, given that he was brutally knocked out by Islam Makhachev as recently as UFC 294.

Unfortunately, after a competitive first round, Volkanovski was flattened by Topuria in round two. Witht the Spaniard as the new UFC featherweight champion, he becomes the promotion's first titleholder from Spain, and wasted no time in calling out Conor McGregor for his first title defense.

However, it is unlikely he will get the matchup. Instead, a rematch with Volkanovski is more likely.