  • MMA fans weigh in as Noche UFC 3 is relegated to non PPV status amid move to San Antonio: "Mexico is cancelled"

MMA fans weigh in as Noche UFC 3 is relegated to non PPV status amid move to San Antonio: "Mexico is cancelled"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 01, 2025 03:37 GMT
Fans react to Noche UFC 2025
Fans react to Noche UFC 2025's official venue announcement. [Image courtesy: @ufc on X]

The official location for the Noche UFC 3 event has been announced, and it will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, generating reactions from fight fans.

Previously, there was speculation that the event would be the UFC 320 PPV fight card and would be held at the Arena Guadalajara in Mexico. The latest announcement, made through a post on X, confirmed that the event will be a UFC Fight Night on Sept. 13. Additionally, there have been no updates regarding the scheduled matchups for the event yet.

In the post, the leading MMA promotion wrote:

"The 3rd annual #NocheUFC will now take place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13. The Noche UFC Fight Night card will celebrate and honor the remarkable contributions of Mexican fighters to combat sports and continues UFC’s great tradition of holding an event around Mexican Independence Day."
Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Mexico is cancelled."
Others commented:

"So no longer a PPV but a fight night card, what happens to UFC 320 then 🤔"
"NO MORE VOLK VS YAIR. YAIR VS. LOPES MAKN EVENT FOR THIS PLEASE"
"Ayyyy I’m in San Antonio LFGGGGGG"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Noche UFC 2025&#039;s venue announcement. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans' reaction to Noche UFC 2025's venue announcement. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Dana White and Co. bag two Sports Emmys for Noche UFC 2024

The Noche UFC 2024 event was part of the UFC 306 Pay-Per-View (PPV) and was headlined by Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. It took place at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. CEO Dana White made every effort to create a spectacular experience for the fans and guests attending the show.

A few weeks ago, Noche UFC 2024 was honored with Sports Emmys for Outstanding Graphic Design - Specialty and Outstanding Studio or Production Design/Art Direction.

Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
