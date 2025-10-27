MMA GOAT contender defends Ciryl Gane amid Tom Aspinall UFC 321 eye-poke controversy: "The correct technique to do"

Demetrious Johnson, the first UFC flyweight champion, recently shared his views on the eye poke incident involving Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall at UFC 321. He believes that Gane acted on instinct and should not be held responsible for what happened.From the opening bell in the main event last weekend, Aspinall and Gane exchanged rapid combinations. However, just seconds before the end of Round 1, Gane accidentally poked Aspinall in both eyes. The referee, Jason Herzog, intervened to stop the fight and ruled it a no-contest after Aspinall indicated that his vision was compromised.In a video on his YouTube channel, Johnson acknowledged that Gane committed a foul, but he defends it as an unfortunate accident.&quot;It's MMA. If somebody's coming at me, I go like this, it's my hands coming out. It's a natural reaction. That's one thing that people don't understand, like when you do Muay Thai, when you kick, you need your hand out. Even in gloves, when I throw a kick, I'm always my hands are open inside the gloves...&quot;He added:&quot;As human beings, our natural reaction when somebody comes towards us is to open my hands and stick my hands out... Obviously, the foul was an accident, right? But the way [Ciryl Gane] had his hands on Tom Aspinall's face is the correct technique to do.&quot;Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (via @Home_of_Fight on X):Ciryl Gane calls Tom Aspinall fight outcome at UFC 321 &quot;unsatisfying&quot;Ciryl Gane had his third opportunity to become champion at UFC 321, while Tom Aspinall came out for his first title defense. Contrary to their expectations, the fight ended dramatically, which was not beneficial for either fighter.In an interview with UFC France, Gane shared his thoughts on the outcome, saying:&quot;I'm a bit disappointed with the outcome of this fight, of course. For many reasons, because of all the work we've done, all the commitments. But also because the way the fight was going, because of the future… It is a really unsatisfying outcome. So yeah, now what's next, I don't know yet. I got my manager, and I trust him, my team, and the UFC.&quot;