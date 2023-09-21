“MMA is the next challenge for me” – Superlek confirms possible transition to mixed martial arts

Once Superlek’s highly anticipated clash with Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon is in the books, he has every intention of making the move to mixed martial arts.

On Friday, fans will be treated to one of the biggest Muay Thai clashes of the last 50 years when Rodtang puts his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against the promotion’s current flyweight kickboxing king, Superlek. It’s a matchup that fight fans have been clamoring to see for years. This Friday, fans will finally lay their eyes on Superlek vs. Rodtang.

Though we may still be hours away from the long-awaited showdown, fans are already asking, what comes next? Speaking at the ONE Friday Fights 34 pre-fight press conference, Superlek shed some light on his plans, including a potential rematch with ‘The Iron Man’ in MMA.

“Yes, MMA is the next challenge for me. But it all depends on the future if I’d get an opportunity to fight in MMA with Rodtang or not.”

With Superlek already capturing ONE Championship gold in the kickboxing division, a Muay Thai title would bring him another epic achievement in the striking arts. With a proposed move to MMA, could we potentially see ‘The Kicking Machine’ become a three-sport world champion? It’s certainly possible, but first, he’ll need to get past one of the promotion’s most savage strikers.

Rodtang heads into his world title tilt with Superlek never once experiencing defeat in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner. ‘The Iron Man’ will look to keep it that way when the two men step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.