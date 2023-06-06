UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney found himself at the receiving end of unwarranted criticism from fans, who baselessly claimed that he is hesitant to face formidable opponents.

The MMA community stood together in solidarity with McKinney as he addresses the issue of disrespect from fans. Despite allegations claiming that 'T.Wrecks' is afraid to take on challenging opponents, he delivered a powerful message to refute such claims:

"People say 'this fighter is scared of that fighter' but most of us fear nothin. The reason we have management is to keep us from taking every bad fight they offer us cause we’d fight everyone otherwise."

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 People say "this fighter is scared of that fighter" but most of us fear nothin. The reason we have management is to keep us from taking every bad fight they offer us cause we'd fight everyone otherwise

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @johnhawkinsrwn remarked:

"I'm guessing there are not a lot of people who got to the highest level of professional mixed martial arts that are scared to fight people, take a beating or give a beating. None of the people in those categories made it that high."

John Hawkins @johnhawkinsrwn @twrecks155 I'm guessing there are not a lot of people who got to the highest level of professional mixed martial arts that are scared to fight people, take a beating or give a beating. None of the people in those categories made it that high.

UFC veteran Jake Shields seeks a challenger:

"I'm retired and I still want to fight everyone."

@DividendIncome_ has some words for Terrance McKinney:

"Your management team is like your guardian angel in the ring. They know what's best for you. So trust them, focus on your training, and leave the rest to them!"

Dividends Growth Hustler @DividendIncome_ @twrecks155 @jakeshieldsajj Your management team is like your guardian angel in the ring. They know what's best for you. So trust them, focus on your training, and leave the rest to them!

Prominent MMA journalist John Morgan remarked:

"The great part about hearing people say someone on the UFC roster is 'scared' of another one is realizing you never have to care about that person's opinion again." 😆

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA @twrecks155 The great part about hearing people say someone on the UFC roster is "scared" of another one is realizing you never have to care about that person's opinion again. 😆

Some more reactions:

Doc Bryant @DocBryantActual @twrecks155 Yeah. I don't think I've known a single fighter that was scared of another. Respected, sure. Scared, not so much.

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA



AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA



Also, pre fight nerves and being scared are very, very different. @twrecks155 You would think this would be common knowledge, but it's crazy how often you see people saying one fighter is scared of another. It has to be the lamest argument when talking about a pro fighter.Also, pre fight nerves and being scared are very, very different.

Bushnasty @bushnasty @twrecks155 Well said. True fans know a training camp takes weeks to learn the other fighters weaknesses and strengths. Then add recovery time. Your smart to only fight maybe 2-3 times per year.

Timothy James @TimmyshoesMMA @twrecks155 Guys who are scared to talk to girls be like "this man who fights other men professional is definitely SCARED!!!" 😂

Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan for UFC 289 commentary duties

Renowned podcaster Joe Rogan will be absent from the upcoming UFC 289 pay-per-view event, held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Filling in for him is former lightweight fighter Paul Felder, who has previously stepped in for Rogan on various occasions.

Rogan's absence from international pay-per-view events is not uncommon due to his busy schedule, which includes podcasting, standup comedy, and other professional commitments. Although the reason for his absence in Canada remains unclear, fans can rest assured that Rogan will find a way to catch the thrilling fights from wherever he is.

While Rogan will be missed, the commentary team for the event is stacked with talent. Longtime play-by-play commentator Jon Anik and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier will join Felder cage-side, providing their expertise and insights. Adding to the team, journalist and UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will take on the role of roving reporter, conducting pre- and post-fight interviews and delivering real-time event updates.

