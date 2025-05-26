MMA X in splits as imposter Dana White, Tom Aspinall and others sign petition to strip Jon Jones of UFC heavyweight title

A petition calling for Jon Jones to be stripped of the UFC heavyweight championship is currently circulating among MMA fans. Recently, reactions from the fight community were sparked when imposters donning as Dana White and Tom Aspinall appeared to support the same cause.

Jones has been delaying a title unification bout against the interim UFC heavyweight champion, causing frustration among fans who feel the division is in limbo. As a result, MMA fans have launched an online petition demanding that he be stripped of the heavyweight title, which has now garnered over 70,000 signatures.

Initially, a netizen, @JacobCookeMMA on X highlighted that UFC lightweight star Dan Hooker had signed the petition.

Check out the post below:

After Hooker's, several other fight fans and netizens noted the signatures of other notable UFC personalities. One user shared a screenshot of Aspinall doing the same, saying:

"Lol I saw this when I went on it"

Another user highlighted the UFC CEO's involvement while calling for Jones to be stripped of the UFC heavyweight title and even posed a question regarding it. He also shared the screenshot of the same.

Others commented:

"That was me 😂 you can put any name , hold L 😂"

"I just saw DC's petition😂"

"😂 no way, that's hilarious"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to UFC personalities signing the petition to strip Jon Jones of the UFC heavyweight title. [Screenshots courtesy: @JacobCookeMMA on X]

Michael Bisping lashes out at Jon Jones over the title unification fight delay

It has been more than a year since Tom Aspinall was named the interim UFC heavyweight champion. Despite CEO Dana White's repeated assurances about a potential heavyweight title unification fight, the promotion has yet to make an official announcement on the matter.

In a recent interview, Mike Bohn and Michael Bisping criticized Jon Jones for delaying his fight against Aspinall.

"For Jon to not want to give this guy [Aspinall] an opportunity, where other people gave him an opportunity, he was the youngest champion in the sport, and he's always talking about, 'Oh, there's going to be younger guys coming along.' What about when you were fighting for the belt and you were the youngest person to ever do it?

He added:

"You got that opportunity, and when you become the champion, there's an obligation to do that. So defend or vacate."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (via @RedCornerMMA on X):

