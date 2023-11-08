"Money talks" - Michael Bisping's rapid U-turn on anti-hangover drinks sparks amusing fan outburst

Michael Bisping is one of the most outspoken ex-fighters and overall figures in MMA. The Englishman has rarely ever minced his words, however, fans may have just caught him slipping for once after stitching together two separate clips that show contrasting opinions. Naturally, Michael Bisping's fans reacted with humor.

The clips in question first show the Englishman expressing his opinion about anti-hangover beverages to frequent podcast partner and fellow mixed martial artist Anthony Smith. According to 'The Count', anti-hangover drinks don't work, and he expressed such disdain for them that he referred to them with an unflattering term.

However, in a second clip, he is clearly shown sponsoring Waterboy, a brand of anti-hangover drinks. This drew the reactions of countless fans, who have joked about Michael Bisping's money inclination and his alleged willingness to suspend his opinions if he is paid enough to do so.

Whether those allegations are true of the former UFC middleweight champion is unknown, but his fans are having a field day on X/Twitter reacting to his clashing statements. One fan even described it as behavior that's typical of Bisping:

"Just a bisping thing to do"

Another fan, however, was more understanding, referencing the contracts, which have continued to draw outrage, that the Englishman likely had to sign during his UFC tenure as a reason for why he willingly endorses products he disapproves of:

"I'll give em a pass since they both probably fought on 10 and 10 contacts half their career"

The persuasive power of money was also a topic in the comments:

"Money talks!!!"

In general, fans were amused by Bisping's conduct:

"Lol this flows so well back into itself"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Did Michael Bisping retire on a losing streak?

Michael Bisping is no longer an active UFC fighter, having retired back in 2018. While he isn't remembered for having a massive decline like many of his peers, the Englishman did not walk away from the sport unscathed. After defending his UFC middleweight title against Dan Henderson, he faced the great Georges St-Pierre.

Unfortunately for Bisping, he lost the bout after being dropped and submitted in round three. No longer the middleweight champion, he took on Kelvin Gastelum in an attempt to rebound from his loss. Instead, he was brutally knocked out in round one. While those bouts took place in 2017, he officially retired in 2018.