"Monster of a sequence" - Fans can't help but be in pure awe of Superlek's ridiculous 10-piece combination against Tagir Khalilov

Fans are impressed with Superlek Kiatmoo9's throwback performance against Tagir Khalilov. In July 2023, Superlek fought Khalilov in a Muay Thai matchup less than a month after securing a first-round knockout win against the 6-foot-4 phenom Nabil Anane. The flyweight fighters fought inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the ONE Fight Night 12 main event and exceeded the fans' expectations.

Khalilov showcased his toughness but ultimately couldn't overcome the skill gap, leading to a second-round knockout win for Superlek. ONE Championship recently posted footage on Instagram of an entertaining sequence from 'The Kicking Machine' and fans filled the comment section with praises.

Reacting to Superlek's 10-piece combination, a fan said:

"god this is a monster of a sequence"

Check out more fan comments below:

Instagram comments

Since then, Superlek has fought two more times, defeating Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Muay Thai and Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in his defense of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. Superlek now looks to continue building his promotional resume by adding another world title soon.

Superlek looks to add to his resume by dethroning Jonathan Haggerty of ONE gold

On Sept. 6, Superlek will attempt to dethrone two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The world-class strikers are scheduled to fight at one of the featured world title fights at ONE 168: Denver, which is a rematch from a different promotion.

'The Kicking Machine' is undeniably one of the best strikers on the planet. With that said, he must be ready for a war against Haggerty, as 'The General' has gone 3-0 in his bantamweight world title matches against Nong-O Hama, Felipe Lobo, and Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty's victory over Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, secured him the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

With a win at ONE 168, Superlek would take Haggerty's role as an active two-sport world champion. The Thai superstar could then return to flyweight and continue collecting straps to further his status as an all-time great.

ONE 168 goes down inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the event featuring three world-title matchups can be found here.