"MORE FIGHTERS NEED TO DO THIS!" - Fans react to ex-UFC champ Brandon Moreno announcing hiatus from MMA

Two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is prioritizing his well-being and taking a break from MMA.

The announcement came after Moreno's split-decision loss to Brandon Royval in February. In a heartfelt message on social media, the 30-year-old fighter stressed this is not retirement but a chance to recharge after his first two-fight losing streak since 2018.

Acknowledging the mental toll, Moreno said:

“I just think I’ve reached a limit in my mind, and I’m tired, Let my body, but more than anything my mind, recover... When I return, I'm going on a tear. I still think I’m an incredible fighter, and I have all the qualities and abilities to be a champion again” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Fans overwhelmingly supported Moreno's decision, with many praising him for prioritizing mental health.

"MORE FIGHTERS NEED TO DO THIS!"

"Ya bros cooked. It was a good run, but that heart, durability, and cardio is what made him elite"

"Constant five rounders. Big stake fights too, let bro rest" "Well-deserved"

Steve Erceg calls out Brandon Moreno after UFC Vegas 87 KO

Rising bantamweight star Steve Erceg wasted no time making his intentions known after a spectacular knockout win at UFC Vegas 87.

Erceg surprised fight fans with a devastating left hook that sent Matt Schnell crashing to the canvas in the second round. This victory extended his record to a perfect 3-0 inside the octagon and 12-1 overall. Riding this momentum, Erceg called out former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno during his post-fight interview.

At the post-fight press conference, ‘Astroboy’ explained his reasoning behind calling out the former titleholder:

"He's one of the best in the world, a former title holder. Obviously, he's coming off of two losses, and I am looking to get myself into the top 5 [of the division]. So I think a win over him not only improves my confidence because I'm beating somebody that was at that level. But that really puts me into that title contention picture."

Check out Steve Erceg calling out Brandon Moreno in the video below: