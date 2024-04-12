"More of these please" - Fans react as Charles Oliveira sneaks up on fans in Vegas

Charles Oliveira is embracing love from fans during UFC 300 fight week.

In a collaboration with social media combat sports group 'Full Violence,' Oliveira snuck up behind fans who were being interviewed by the company's representatives. Before being surprised by his presence, the fans were asked if they felt they could beat Oliveira in a fight and what they would say to the former UFC lightweight champion if they had the chance.

Though most fans were quick to say that they did not believe they could beat Oliveira in a hypothetical fight, a couple of people shown in the video said they could, only to quickly backtrack once they came face-to-face with the Brazilian.

'Do Bronx' will be on the main card of UFC 300 on April 13 against Arman Tsarukyan. In a recurring theme for the recent bulk of his career, Oliveira will be entering the fight as an underdog despite profiling as the former lightweight champion.

View the full video from Full Violence on YouTube below:

Many fans commented on the cideo posted by Full Violence:

"This is the best kind of content"

"More of these please"

"Charles is the coolest mf in the UFC"

"They better than me, I woulda lost my s***"

View more fan reactions to Charles Oliveira interacting with fans below:

Fans reacting to Charles Oliveira sneaking up on fans on YouTube [via Full Violence on YouTube]

Charles Oliveira UFC 300 weigh-in result

As one of the 26 fighters competing on UFC 300, Charles Oliveira stepped on the scale on April 12 to weigh in for his lightweight bout against Arman Tsarukyan.

Though he has had his struggles with fight weight in the past, Oliveira weighed in on point at 156 pounds before flexing for the cameras.

Now 34 years old, Oliveira is fighting on a pay-per-view main card for his sixth straight appearance. 'Do Bronx' last competed on UFC 289, finishing Beneil Dariush in the first round by TKO with a head kick and ground-and-pound.

Per Tapology, Oliveira is closing as the betting underdog on UFC 300 for the fifth time since 2020. In those fights, Oliveira is 4-1, only losing to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

