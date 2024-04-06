"Moreno broke him" - Cody Garbrandt hits back after being called "mentally fragile" by Deiveson Figueiredo

Cody Garbrandt isn't on the best run of his career, and it's been noted by his upcoming UFC 300 foe, Deiveson Figueiredo, who labeled him 'mentally fragile.' This earned the former UFC bantamweight champion's ire, who responded in kind in a recent interview with the MMA Junkie.

When asked for his thoughts on Figueiredo's characterization of him, Garbrandt acknowledged that he has experienced mental low points during his career but didn't mince words when addressing Figueiredo directly. Specifically, Garbrandt referenced the Brazilian's disciplinary lapses.

"If I do recall, he's missed weight a few times, correct? That's being a p***y, that's the biggest mentally weak block you can ever do. You have to make weight. You don't make weight, so you quit on yourself. I'm not even in front of you. You're adversary's not even in front of you, throwing strikes, taking you down, trying to put an elbow through your skull. You broke by yourself."

That, however, wasn't all, as Garbrandt also took aim at Figueiredo's flyweight losses to Brandon Moreno, with his final one being regarded as the most damning.

"What do you think that I'm gonna do to you when I'm constantly in your face? Punch, speed, you can't hit me. I'm taking you down, I'm kicking the sh*t out of you. What are you gonna do, give up, just like he's done in the Moreno fight? Moreno broke him. He broke him in there. Got him hurt, then finished him."

Check out Cody Garbrandt talking about his upcoming fight with Deiveson Figueiredo (14:00 and 15:54):

Both men will open the UFC 300 card, and for Garbrandt, the bout represents his continued path to redemption. Meanwhile, Figueiredo hopes to work his way into title contention in a new division.

Cody Garbrandt is on his first win streak since 2016

In his first 11 fights, Cody Garbrandt seemed unstoppable. He was undefeated and had just dethroned all-time great bantamweight Dominick Cruz for the division's title. However, a rough patch of knockout losses broken by just one win booted him from the rankings. Now, he has rebounded with a two-fight win streak.

Check out Cody Garbrandt scoring a takedown on Trevin Jones:

It began with a cautious but convincing unanimous decision win over Trevin Jones at UFC 285 before he extended his run with a first-round knockout of Brian Kelleher. Next weekend, he hopes to build on his win by scoring three consecutive victories.

