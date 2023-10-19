Motivated Stephen Loman seeks redemption against top five fighter after recent setback

Second-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman was dealt the toughest loss of his ONE Championship career so far – and the first one at that, when he ran into former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and no.1-ranked John Lineker a few weeks ago.

Loman and Lineker locked horns at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, which took place live at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on September 30th. After three closely contested rounds, Lineker ran away with a unanimous decision victory, and has now likely stolen Loman’s chance for a world title shot against reigning king ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade in the near future.

In hindsight, it was a risk Loman knew he had to take.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Loman says he has put the defeat behind him, and is now looking forward to getting right back on the horse and resuming his march to the throne. He also gave props to Lineker.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“Yeah, I thought about the risk going into this fight. Now, I want to fight the next challenger just so I can keep my spot in the standings and stay in contention. I’m just happy that I got to face a fighter of his caliber.”

Loman says he is more than willing to step back into the Circle against Lineker in a rematch, but that he’s also looking at anyone in the top five.

The Team Lakay standout added:

“Of course, if ONE decides to match him with me again, no problem. If they give me a different opponent, I’m good with it as well. I’ll fight anyone. I’d prefer to fight someone in the top five, of course.”

