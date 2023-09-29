"Mtfk looked ready to throw hands" - Paulo Costa's push-and-shove photoshoot with juice vendor elicits hilarious fan reactions

MMA fans have been reacting after Paulo Costa shared a video of his hilarious interaction with a juice vendor.

Costa is currently in Abu Dhabi in the midst of a fight camp and is preparing to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. The bout will mark his return to the octagon after a year, defeating Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision last time out.

Despite a long period away from the octagon, 'Borrachinha' has garnered signifcant popularity among MMA fans due to his antics on social media.

The Brazilian is routinely known to troll his fellow fighters along with the long running joke of his 'secret juice', which he pretends helps him achieve his impressive physique.

Recently, Costa uploaded a video on X (formerly Twitter) which showed his hilarious interaction with a man he claimed was trying to steal and sell 'secret juice'.

Fight fans have been reacting to the video, with one fan hilariously claiming it looked as though the vendor was ready to fight the Costa. They wrote:

"That mtfk looked ready to throw hands"

Another fan joked that they couldn't tell which one was Costa or the vendor:

"Which one is Paulo Costa ?"

X user @MikeJac45296949 even hoped that a Paulo Costa victory over Khamzat Chimaev would lead to him selling 'secret juice' worldwide:

"After you smash gourmet chev you should ipo secret juice"

Khamzat Chimaev has a warning message for Paulo Costa and the rest of the middleweight division

Khamzat Chimaev has sent a chilling warning to the middleweight division as he prepares to return to 185lbs to face Paulo Costa next month.

'Borz' hasn't stepped into the octagon since his infamous UFC 279 appearance. He missed weight for his bout against Nate Diaz by 7.5lbs and instead faced Kevin Holland, winning via submission in the first-round.

Chimaev's issue on the scales prompted a move to middleweight, with the Chechen fighter already having two fights in the division under the UFC banner.

Ahead of his upcoming clash against Costa, Khamzat Chimaev uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he laid out his plans for the rest of the division:

"Now it's my time. [I'm] going to smash that guy [Costa]. It doesn't matter if it's Izzy [Israel Adesanya] or [Sean] Strickland or somebody else. We are coming for them... I don't know why the guys [ UFC are] waiting. [They should] give that chance to me. They are hiding that belt from me. Anyway, like I said - When I smash everybody, they have to give that belt to me."

Catch Chimaev's comments here (3:41):