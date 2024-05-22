“Muay Thai is the heritage of the nation” – Tawanchai honored to represent what ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ is all about

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai is proud to represent the art of eight limbs when he makes his return to the Circle on Friday, June 7.

Riding an unbeaten streak stretching back to January 2022, Tawanchai will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line for the third time when he once again meets fellow Thai warrior 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, the Thai world titleholder shared his excitement to once again represent his sport on martial arts' biggest global stage.

“I feel very proud to be a part of making everyone turn to watching Muay Thai because Muay Thai is the heritage of the nation and everyone should support it,” he said.

Tawanchai goes into the bout with seven straight victories under the ONE banner, earning noteworthy wins against Saemapetch, Petchmorakot, and Superbon.

Jo Nattawut ready to take the title in his anticipated rematch with Tawanchai

Though Jo Nattawut came up short in their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 15 in October, 'Smokin' more than earned an opportunity to challenge Tawanchai for his ONE world title after pushing his fellow Thai to the absolute limit in a featherweight kickboxing clash.

Nattawut is also coming off a big win over Dubuque, Iowa native Luke Lessei in a late Fight of the Year contender — a victory that undoubtedly played a role in him booking a shot at Tawanchai's crown.

