"Much better fight" - Fans react as Themba Gorimbo has new opponent at UFC Vegas 85 after Kiefer Crosbie pulling out

As Kiefer Crosbie is no longer competing at the UFC Vegas 85 fans are more intrigued about Themba Gorimbo's return fight.

After the news broke that 'BDK' had pulled out of the fight, fans were quickly informed by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania that Pete Rodriguez would be taking his place on short notice. Both men exhibit high-pace styles, setting the tone for an exciting matchup.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after it was reported that the 33-year-old had withdrawn from the fight.

Due to Rodriguez's striking prowess and Crosbie's defeat on his UFC debut, fans were notably more excited about the injury replacement matchup than the original. 'BDK' was submitted by Kevin Jousset in September 2023 and has not fought since.

Fans are also excited about the return of 'The Answer', who briefly went viral due to his relationship with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. After hearing of his background and upbringing, the former WWE star purchased a house for the UFC fighter to live in to allow him to focus on training.

Following the announcement, some fans expressed their approval on social media platforms including X.

However, others who did not view either fighter in high regard vocalized their opinions by commenting on X.

One fan wrote:

"They really giving Themba layups for The Rock rub lol"

With more mixed reactions, fans commented:

"Holy smokesthis is high level mma"

"Yoooo way better fight"

"UFC trying to push Themba hard"

"Pete KO'd that clown (forgot his name) so he's good in my book"

The new matchup is expected to remain on the same event as Gorimbo's original fight, scheduled for Feb. 3. It is not yet known if the fight will be on the main card as the original matchup was scheduled for or if the placement will be altered.

Themba Gorimbo's last UFC fight

Since last competing in the octagon, Themba Gorimbo has gained unexpected fame for being an associate of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Though Gorimbo is just 1-1 in the octagon and 11-4 overall, the Zimbabwean gained momentum in his last outing with a unanimous decision win over Takashi Sato at UFC Vegas 73. In the fight, he accrued over 11 minutes of control time while also recording a knockdown en route to a 30-27 unanimous decision victory.

In his viral interaction with 'The Rock', he promised the WWE star and fans that he would make them proud and one day become a UFC champion.