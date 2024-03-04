“Must still be feeling the effects of his concussion” - Alexander Volkanovski predicts UFC 299’s entire main card, fans react

Fans do not agree with Alexander Volkanovski's latest fight predictions.

Despite gaining a significant number of fans ahead of his UFC 298 title defense, Volkanovski could not get many to agree with his main event picks for the March 9 pay-per-view event. As such, fans were ruthless with their reactions on social media.

On his YouTube channel, Volkanovski predicted knockout wins for Sean O'Malley, Dustin Poirier and Michael 'Venom' Page while selecting Jack Della Maddalena and Petr Yan to win by decision.

While still a fan favorite amongst hardcore MMA supporters, many joked that the former featherweight champion was still suffering from side effects of a concussion from his recent knockout loss. Volkanovski lost his belt to Ilia Topuria in February by second-round knockout, his second consecutive loss of that method.

One fan commented:

"Damn must still be feeling effects of his concussion"

On paper, none of Volkanovski's predictions appear too outrageous with each of the five matchups being closely lined by sportsbook oddsmakers. The largest favorite of the main card, Benoit Saint Denis, is priced as a 2-1 favorite over Poirier.

However, many did not agree with 'The Great' suggesting O'Malley and Page would win by knockout. O'Malley's opponent, Marlon Vera, has never been finished in his career while Page's opponent, Kevin Holland, has only lost by knockout once due to a broken hand.

Other fans commented:

"This won't age well"

"My picks: Islam by KO. Ilia by KO"

"Other than MVP I can see all happening"

"Damn the CTE kicking in"

Fan reactions to Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 299 predictions [via @mma_orbit on X]

Alexander Volkanovski announces decision to take a break from fighting following back-to-back knockout losses

Many MMA fans will be happy to hear that former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be taking time off from fighting before his next appearance.

Following the first two-fight losing streak of his career, both being violent knockout losses, Volkanovski broke the silence on his YouTube channel, announcing his decision to allow himself time to heal. 'The Great' claims his next fight will be for a title regardless of opponent and will not fight until he feels his head has fully recovered.

Entering UFC 298 with a 26-3 record, Volkanovski suffered the first loss of his career at featherweight to Ilia Topuria, ending his nearly five-year run as champion.

Volkanovski noted that he would be 'okay' if Topuria fought another opponent for the belt instead of waiting for his return.