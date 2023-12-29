“My advantage was my kicks and teeps” – Tawanchai points to his trademark weapons as his "keys to victory" over Superbon

Current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes his signature kicks were his keys to victory against former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Riding an impressive six-fight win streak, the reigning Thai world champion faced perhaps the toughest test of his career thus far.

After five rounds of entertaining back-and-forth action, the divisional king was declared the winner via majority decision, extending his streak to seven in a row and keeping his 26 pounds of gold intact.

Speaking with ONE Championship following his impressive showing inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Tawanchai suggested that the kicking game was the most important part of his performance and is what ultimately allowed him to leave the Mecca of Muay Thai in Bangkok, Thailand, with his hand raised.

“My advantage was my kicks and teeps,” he said. “Those were my keys to victory. My team suggested me to use a lot of teeps to break his attacks and it worked.”

What’s next for Superbon following his loss to Tawanchai?

With his win over Superbon Singha Mawynn, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has undoubtedly established himself as one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in all of ONE Championship.

Fans are immediately speculating as to what could come next for the Thai sensation. But after losses in two of his last three, where does the former kickboxing world champion stand?

Still sitting as the No.1-ranked contender in the featherweight kickboxing division, Superbon is likely one big win away from securing a rematch with the man who took his world title earlier this year, Chingiz Allazov.

He already took one major step toward making that matchup a reality with a brutal second-round knockout of Tayfun Ozcan over the summer.

Can Superbon bounce back and earn an opportunity to challenge for the featherweight kickboxing world championship? Only time will tell.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.