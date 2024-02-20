“My body’s fine” – Jonathan Haggerty says he had no issues dealing with Felipe Lobo’s rupturing body shots

Jonathan Haggerty was forced to overcome some adversity in securing the first defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

At ONE Fight Night 19, he came out on top against Felipe Lobo after a strong start from the challenger forced the British striker to make some key adjustments.

One of Lobo’s best weapons in the fight was his use of body shots which he targeted by walking his opponent down from a defensive shell and letting his hands go.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon used a similar approach in his pair of classic fights with Haggerty. Despite the visuals from the fight, Jonathan Haggerty later revealed that the body shots weren’t affecting him in the fight.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in a post-fight interview that Lobo’s power was the main issue rather than his repeated targeting of his opponent’s midsection:

“I don't think he dropped me with a body shot, he was going after the body, yeah but my body's fine, you know, body's tough. It was the top of the head he caught me with and then that was it really.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty showed his championship heart at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty has long been regarded as a top striker during his run in ONE Championship.

Even in his days in the flyweight division, ‘The General’ proved himself to be a top-level competitor but at ONE Fight Night 19, he also showed his toughness.

The two-sport world champion won’t be short on big challenges in the future but his last fight showed that no one is going to take either of his belts away from him without a fight.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 19 via the on-demand event replay.