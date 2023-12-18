“My bro will claim the gold” – Tawanchai confident teammate Prajanchai will avenge defeat to Joseph Lasiri

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is thrilled to close out ONE Championship's massive final show of the year at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

In the main event of this blockbuster card, he will look to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

He will also see his teammate compete on the same card as Prajanchai PK Saenchai looks to reclaim the title that was once his.

After losing his ONE strawweight Muay Thai title to Joseph Lasiri in a shock upset, Prajanchai racked up a win streak to claim the interim title and secure a rematch with the world champion.

Tawanchai gave his thoughts on the match-up in an interview with ONE Championship where he unsurprisingly gave the edge to his close friend. He said:

“[This time], I believe the outcome will be different. My bro will claim the gold.”

Tawanchai and Prajanchai look to wrap 2023 in style

Tawanchai has had a great year in 2023 but defending his title against Superbon will likely go down as one of the biggest accomplishments of his career.

The same can be said for Prajanchai, who will look to avenge his loss to Lasiri and get back to where he belongs - at the top of the division.

It’s a huge night for both men as ONE Championship closes out 2023 in style with one of the best cards of the entire year.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire card via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.