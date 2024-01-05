"My go to insult when I'm heated" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's four-word expletive necklace in poolside swimsuit snap

Nina-Marie Daniele's photos always get a reaction from MMA fans, and she has just done exactly that by posting a pool-side selfie of herself wearing a necklace. The necklace, however, features an expletive or swear word often used to refer to female genatalia in a derogatory manner.

Fans on X reacted to the sight of the necklace with a surprising amount of support, given that Daniele is generally a polarizing presence among the MMA fandom, especially when she posts herself, as opposed to clips of her fighter interviews.

Expand Tweet

One fan praised her for her taste in jewelry.

"I like your taste in jewelry"

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that the necklace featured his favorite insult.

"I actually love the necklace charm. My go to insult when I'm heated."

Praise for her decision to wear the necklace was echoed throughout the thread under her X post.

"GREAT necklace by the way"

Yet another fan complimented her for the necklace.

"Necklace is a nice touch"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele's necklace

Whether due to her friendship with Sean Strickland, the social media influencer-turned-UFC content creator has grown increasingly comfortable in her skin. She has become more unapologetically herself, with both her humor and choice of online pictures, which occasionally draw polarizing reactions from her fans.

Regardless, the necklace has drawn a significant amount of attention. Curiously, Strickland is yet to comment on it, despite his own comedic fascination with Daniele's physical appearance. Fans will likely await his response, though as he gears up to face Dricus du Plessis this month, he may be too focused.

Nina-Marie Daniele's first Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson

Daniele is not a combat sports athlete, nor does she have any notable martial arts background. Her interest in mixed martial arts seems almost random. However, due to the volume of work she's put into covering the UFC, she was afforded her very first Brazilian jiu-jitsu class by the promotion.

Expand Tweet

She snapped a picture of the occasion, sharing it on X, while also thanking the UFC for providing her with her first class. She now trains in 'The Gentle Art' of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in her spare time.