“My goal is the same” - Ritu Phogat says the fire still burns inside her to become world champion

Ritu Phogat isn't giving up on her dream of becoming a world champion.

Phogat's ONE Championship run got off to a spectacular start with her winning seven of her first eight fights and making it to the final of the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix tournament in 2021. Unfortunately, Phogat's momentum was halted after suffering back-to-back losses against reigning atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex and Tiffany Teo.

But despite her more recent setbacks, 'The Indian Tigress' is far from done.

"My goal is the same – to become India's first (women’s) MMA World Champion," Phogat told ONE Championship. "I want to show the world that India also has the best fighters. I will keep working hard until I achieve it."

Phogat will get back to work on Thursday, Feb. 20 when she steps back inside the Circle for the first time in more than two years at ONE 171: Qatar.

Standing in Phogat's way of a return to the win column will be Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura, the third-ranked contender in the atomweight MMA division.

Ritu Phogat faces a tough test against the streaking Ayaka Miura at ONE 171: Qatar

Ritu Phogat will be in for a tough test when she returns to the Circle for the first time since September 2022.

Miura, a veteran of the sport with 19 career fights under her belt, has seen a bit of a resurgence in recent years. Following a run that saw her lose three out of four, 'Zombie' is sitting on a three-fight win streak, including big submission victories over Meng Bo and Macarena Aragon. Miura also bagged an impressive victory over fellow Japanese superstar Itsuki Hirata at ONE 165.

With a big win over the returning 'Indian Tigress,' Miura could very well establish herself as the next woman in line for a shot at reigning undisputed atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex — just as soon as she settles some business with ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga.

Who comes out on top when two of the atomweight division's most exciting scrappers square off in Qatar?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

