“My god he is strong” - Fans equally terrified and amazed by Rodtang’s incredible ability to take damage

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, is not only known for his savage power and offensive highlights but also for his granite chin, which earned him the nickname ‘The Iron Man.’ This was on full display during his kickboxing match against Tagir Khalilov.

In February 2021, Rodtang welcomed Khalilov into the world’s largest martial arts organization as they fought in a flyweight kickboxing contest that was part of the loaded card of ONE: Fists of Fury card, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This battle between the two athletes was relieved by the promotion, which posted the highlight of the match through their Instagram account on November 19, 2023. They captioned the social media post with:

In the video, they highlighted how the 26-year-old phenom’s chin is built differently, as he sustained multiple powerful punches from the Russian, but he received them very well by not being clipped or knocked down. They also featured how vicious Rodtang was, inviting Khalilov to exchange strikes with him in the center of the Circle.

Because of this fantastic performance by the Jitmuangnon Gym representative, which resulted in a split decision victory, fans were left stunned and quickly wrote their remarks about Rodtang, with users @lefthookleon, @givememorelaser, @juzmannn, @aloeflipz, @1990donovan, @jhoelkb, and @vonmontlondon commenting:

“My god he is strong 😮”

“both amazing fighters but Rodtang has iron neck and heavy stable stance”

“I’ve got a mighty oak tree in my yard. I watched this under its shade. The tree died from fear. 😂”

“Mad props to the teo yall were THROWINNNNNNN 😤😤😤 homie went tank gta unlimited adrenaline mode”

“His opponent was no slouch either. Much respect to both.”

“Built different”

“What a beautiful display of organised violence 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Rodtang readies himself for more super fights in 2024

Despite dropping his fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, 2023, during their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash via unanimous decision, Rodtang is still expected to be featured in more super fights next year.

With a stacked roster of world champions and superstars, ONE Championship can book him a rematch with ‘The Kicking Machine’ or schedule a fight with other top names like Takeru Segawa, Taiki Naito, Daniel Puertas, and two-division world champion Jonathan Haggerty.