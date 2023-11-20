“My gym’s doors are always open” – Anatoly Malykhin ever-ready to guide next generation of martial artists

Since he arrived in ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin has proven himself to be one of the most destructive forces to ever step foot inside the circle.

His undefeated streak of knockout victories has seen the Russian behemoth claim both the light heavyweight and heavyweight world championships.

However, that doesn’t mean that he is an intimidating presence outside the circle as he constantly proved in the promotion.

Malykhin recently spoke on the mic with Mitch Chilson while he was in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 41 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With his desire to give back, Anatoly Malykhin spoke about helping the next generation that is coming through by having an open-door policy:

“My gym’s doors are always open for kids and it’s my pleasure to share my experience with them. I know this, I feel this myself because I have my own kids, and I wish the best for them and all the best for the kids throughout this country.”

Fans can watch the full event for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super app:

What’s next for double champion Anatoly Malykhin?

With how dominant the Russian competitor has been since debuting with ONE Championship, there aren’t many tests left out there for Anatoly Malykhin.

Even holding titles in two divisions hasn’t left him with many challengers putting their hands up to face him next.

On his return to the circle, he could be set to defend his heavyweight title against Amir Aliakbari. Having produced three consecutive wins since suffering a defeat to Malykhin, Aliakbari and the champ shared a heated stare-off following his latest win at ONE Fight Night 12.

We are also yet to see the former light heavyweight champion Reinier de Ridder make his return since suffering the first defeat of his career to Malykhin last year.