"My job is to give the best to the people" - Dmitry Menshikov proud to put on a show in stunning KO of Sinsamut

Hard-hitting Russian knockout artist and former ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov says he achieved what he set out to do last weekend when he took on hometown bet Sinsamut Klinmee of Thailand. He not only claimed a scintillating knockout victory but more importantly for Menshikov, he was able to thrill fans in attendance with his performance.

On Prime Video, Menshikov and Sinsamut locked horns at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4th.

After a back-and-forth war of attrition for the duration of the contest, the Russian mauler hurt Sinsamut with a clinch elbow-knee combination and proceeded to finish the hometown hero inside of regulation.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Menshikov talked about bringing joy to the fans with his performance.

The 26-year-old Empire Club / Kuzbass Muay Thai fighter said:

"Even though he is one of the best in Thailand, I was able to finish him by knockout. I'm a fighter, my job is to give the best to the people. And, you know, we have a lot of motivation."

Needless to say, Menshikov has definitely earned his reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship. And his knockout win over Sinsamut last weekend just served as further proof.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action of ONE Fight Night 22 via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Dmitry Menshikov thankful for victory over Sinsamut: "It was a difficult fight"

Despite his victory over Sinsamut Klinmee, Russian star Dmitry Menshikov is quick to stack praise on his 'really good' opponent.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, thank you guys. It was a difficult fight with Sinsamut. He's a really good fighter. He was really pushing hard. At the same time, I was able to finish him. I was able to stop him."