“My kicks aren’t accurate and strong enough” – Phetjeeja addresses her biggest weakness ahead of Anissa Meksen showdown

Despite scoring four straight highlight-reel knockouts under the ONE Championship banner, Phetjeeja recognizes that she has a lot of work to do.

On Friday, December 22, ‘The Queen’ will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the opportunity to claim her first ONE world championship. Standing in her way will be Anissa Meksen, a seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion. She will also represent the biggest challenge of Phetjeeja’s career.

The two women warriors will square off as part of a stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 event in Bangkok, Thailand, with the winner walking away as the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking with ONE ahead of her highly anticipated return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, ‘The Queen’ recognizes that to become truly great, she will need to continue to hone her skills.

“What I lack is I still have no combination move sets,” she said. “And I should kick more. My kicks aren’t accurate and strong enough. I need to do more weight training to build my muscles.”

Phetjeeja faces her toughest test to date at ONE Friday Fights 46

Making her promotional debut in March, Phetjeeja quickly established herself as one of the most exciting atomweight prospects in the sport. With back-to-back KOs of Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti, ‘The Queen’ quickly made her Prime Video debut in July, earning a stunning 26-second knockout of two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

Adding another big win over Celest Hansen in October, ‘The Queen’ is on the cusp of etching her name in the ONE Championship history books.

Of course, Anissa Meksen will step into enemy territory hellbent on stopping that. With wins over Marie Ruumet and Dangkongfah Banchamek, ‘C18’ is just one more big win away from finally wrapping 26 pounds of championship gold around her waist.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.