“My knee is feeling the best it's felt in years” – Liam Harrison says stem cell treatment did wonders for his bothersome knee

After suffering a devastating injury more than a year ago, Muay Thai living legend Liam Harrison says his knee feels the best it has felt in years.

‘Hitman’ quickly became a favorite among ONE Championship fans courtesy of his balls-to-the-wall style of fighting that has delivered a series of noteworthy scraps, including a Fight of the Year classic against Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022. The victory over ‘Elbow Zombie’ earned him his first shot at ONE gold.

Stepping into the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event, Liam Harrison was determined to make the most of his opportunity against then-champion Nong-O Hama.

Unfortunately, disaster struck just two minutes into the contest when Nong-O uncorked a vicious leg kick that sent ‘Hitman’ crashing to the canvas.

Unable to answer the count, the bout was called off, with fighter’s safety a top priority under the ONE banner.

However, that was the least of Harrison’s concerns. It was later revealed that his injury would require surgical repair, putting him on the shelf for more than a year.

In the time since, Harrison has fully recovered and is training full force. Speaking with the South China Morning Post, ‘Hitman’ said:

“So, I've gone out there, I've got that treatment done, and it's been amazing so far. My knee's not swelling I'm training hard at the minute. I feel my knee is feeling the best it's felt in years, don't get me wrong it's still not the best it's ever going to be, but there's no swelling, there's no pain.”

Liam Harrison gearing up for one more run in 2024

No official date for his return has been announced, but Liam Harrison is ready to make one more run in 2024 before hanging up his gloves for good.

The multi-time Muay Thai world champion has amassed 90 wins over his career which has spanned more than two decades.

Despite his lengthy layoff, ‘Hitman’ is still the No.4-ranked contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, meaning one or two big wins could put him right back into the title picture.

Are you excited to see Harrison make his long-awaited return to the Circle this year?

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2KAmZisvdo/