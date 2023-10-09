"My man thinks he's Charles Olivera" - Fans furious as referee overlooks blatant glove grab in one UFC Vegas 80 fight 

MMA fans have been left furious after the referee ignored a blatant glove grab in on UFC Vegas 80 fight.

UFC Vegas 80 took place this past weekend with Bobby Green going up against Grant Dawson in the main event. On the undercard, Dober went up against Rick Glenn. While Dober was able to make quick work of his Glenn as he finished his opponent in the very first round, the fight was overshadowed by controversy.

During the fight, there was a moment when Glenn appeared to grab hold of Dober's glove. While Dober was even seen complaining to the referee about it, the referee for the fight, Chris Tognoni overlooked it.

The same has caused a lot of frustration amongst the fans who have flooded social media with their opinions on the matter. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"It's nice to see the Nevada State Athletic Commission support diversity in sports by hiring a blind referee"

"Why don't they take a point away immediately when something this egregious happens?"

"Probably the worst glove grap I've ever seen, dober deada** lifted glenn like 3 ft lol"

Bobby Green wants to return to the octagon in December following his win at UFC Vegas 80

Bobby Green secured an emphatic 33-second finish against Grant Dawson this past weekend at UFC Vegas 80. Despite being the underdog going into the fight, Green secured his second straight finish inside the UFC octagon.

After the fight, Green sat down at the post-fight press conference to discuss a variety of things. While speaking about his future and how he intends to return in December if his hand isn't injured, Green said:

"I just got to go check out my hand a little bit. Start slamming a little hammer fist, ever since Tony, when I was smashing Tony's head, I kind of messed it up a little bit that one, and then I was kinda like, 'I'll get through it, I'll just get through it, I'll just tough it out.' I just keep toughing this stuff out but I'm like now, I felt it more when I started hammer fisting him [Grant Dawson]. I'm like, 'Oh jeez, maybe I fu*ked something up.' So, get an X-ray and then I'll know from there but if I'm good I wanna fight in December."

Catch Green's comments in the video below (3:30):