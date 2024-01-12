“My mental space can change on a dime” - Liam Nolan had no problems training over Christmas ahead of ONE Fight Night 18

The much-awaited return of Muay Thai lightweight contender Liam Nolan is finally happening this Friday, January 12, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he faces late-notice opponent Ali Aliev for a chance to further improve his record.

Nolan was supposed to fight Theo Avon on this ONE Fight Night 18 card, but he pulled out of the match, and thankfully Aliev replaced him. This marks the 26-year-old’s comeback under the bright lights of the world’s largest martial arts organization after over a year of hiatus due to injury and illness.

Because of his readiness, the Knowlesy Academy representative shared in a recent interview with ONE Championship that doing a camp during the holiday season, particularly Christmas is not an issue with him. He received the call from the promotion and immediately began his preparation.

Thanks to his itch of always being in the gym and helping his teammates in training, Nolan only needed a little adjustment, as he said:

“Even when I’m not fighting I’m in the gym helping in some way or another, preparing lads for fights, teaching classes where needed. My mental space can change on a dime, you know. So training over Christmas wasn’t a difficult shift.”

Currently, ‘Lethal’ holds three wins in ONE Championship. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Eddie Abasolo in November 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Liam Nolan wants to inch closer to a world title shot with Regian Eersel with a win over Ali Aliev

After his planned rematch with former tormentor Sinsamut Klinmee was scrapped in November 2023, Nolan’s route to a world title shot against reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel was delayed because it could have been his ticket to the world championship showdown.

But an impressive victory by the British rising star against Aliev this Friday could push him into world championship contention. It will not be an easy fight, though, because the 25-year-old Russian is a former IFMA world champion and is affiliated with the famed Team Mehdi Zatout, which is renowned for producing world-class fighters.

ONE Fight Night 18 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.