"My performances got me where I’m at, not my mic skills, I’m not Conor” - Sean O'Malley opens up on wanting to improve his public speaking skillset

Sean O'Malley recently shared a candid and introspective take on his self-admittedly underwhelming skills on the microphone.

'Sugar' has had one of the largest fan bases of any UFC fighter since before becoming champion. He believes that his popularity has come as a result of his performances and not his trash-talking skills.

But O'Malley acknowledged the work he still needs to do in order to be as entertaining on the mic as either Chael Sonnen or Conor McGregor, two of the most linguistically talented fighters the promotion has ever had.

Bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has recently gone back and forth with 'Sugar' about his fanbase. 'The Sandman' also stated during a recent interview that he should change his approach to his self-image, joking that he should "hang out with more rappers" or get a face tattoo to gain more fans.

During a recent episode of the TimboSugaShow, 'Sugar' opened up about his trash-talking, saying this:

"People are like, 'Just be yourself.' If yourself is kind of boring, you're only gonna be so big. You have to kind of be yourself-ish. Kind of add a little extra."

He continued:

"Conor [McGregor] was being himself but he was also being more, what they want. Showing up to press conferences late.... Stealing the f***ing belt. That's not himself, he's being a f***ing character... That's something I definitely need to work on, is press conference and [microphone] skills. It's hard for me... For me, my performances got me where I'm at, not my mic skills, I'm not Conor. Conor on the mic, f***ing incredible."

Listen to Sean O'Malley below from 36:04:

Cory Sandhagen believes Marlon Vera is a tough matchup for Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley is set to defend his bantamweight crown for the first time against Marlon Vera in the main event of a stacked UFC 299 card. Cory Sandhagen, the only man to defeat Vera since 2020, recently broke down the matchup and believes that 'Chito' will be a tough test for 'Sugar'.

Vera already holds a win over O'Malley, who has dismissed the defeat as a "fluke" several times. 'The Sandman' shared his thoughts on the UFC 299 headliner during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. He said this:

"[O'Malley] needs you to make a mistake in order for him to capitalize on it... But 'Chito' doesn't do any of those things. 'Chito' protects himself really well, he's kind of a defense-orientated guy... I don't think that 'Chito' is going to just march forward and make a giant mistake that Sean O'Malley is going to be able to capitalize on."

Watch the interview below from 9:35: