“My style is changing” – Liam Nolan says he’s expanding his lethal repertoire after big win over Ali Aliev

26-year-old lightweight Muay Thai sensation ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan is extremely proud of the way he performed in his comeback fight.

The British striking star skipped 2023 to deal with niggling injuries and get his health back, and just recently made his return to the ONE Championship ring last weekend.

Nolan took care of business against dangerous Russian adversary Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday morning January 13th.

‘Lethal’ pounded Aliev with punishing elbows and knees across three rounds to take home a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

After the fight, Nolan was beaming with confidence and says he is quickly fulfilling his potential on the world’s biggest stage.

Addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh post-fight press conference, Nolan said his latest showcase had everything to do with making the right adjustments to his game.

The 26-year-old said:

“Well if you can see my performance today, I feel like you know I’m fighting differently now. I’m adapting well, and my style is changing. It’s still the same, but it’s changing up. I’m adding stuff to my game so.”

What’s next for ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan?

To be fair, ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan doesn’t really care who stands across from him in the ONE Championship ring.

Whether that be reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel or streaking Thai superstar Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, who was also victorious at ONE Fight Night 18 over Shakir Al-Tekreeti, Nolan says he would face them all.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Liam Nolan’s next fight.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.