“My style is very similar to his” – Felipe Lobo says stylistic clash with Jonathan Haggerty will result in a"‘very interesting fight"

Two-time world title contender Felipe Lobo is ready for nothing less than a barnburner when he finally crosses paths with two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Lobo, the third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender, will challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Ahead of his world title clash, Lobo told ONE Championship that he and Haggerty would put on one of the most interesting fights that the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium would ever witness.

Felipe Lobo pointed out how he and Haggerty have a similar style to their offense, and their near-identical approach will result in an absolute banger of a world title fight.

He said:

“He wastes a few strikes. But my style is very similar to his. I also move a lot, and I'm an agile guy. It's going to be a very interesting fight.”

Lobo is on his second bid for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title after losing to then-holder Nong-O Hama at ONE X.

Nevertheless, he earned his second shot at gold when he knocked out multi-time Muay Thai champion Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, will be in his first defense of the Muay Thai strap he took from Nong-O.

‘The General’ shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 9 when he knocked out the Thai legend in the first round of their headliner to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Felipe Lobo believes he has what it takes to stop Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty has been unstoppable since his failed bid to recapture the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from Rodtang Jitmuangnon in January 2020.

Since that heartbreaking defeat, Haggerty racked up five straight wins and two consecutive knockouts.

Haggerty first slept Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 before knocking out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Despite Haggerty’s near-flawless run, Felipe Lobo is confident he has figured out a game plan to snatch the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Felipe Lobo told ONE Championship:

“Like I said, I think there will be a lot of striking in this fight. I’m preparing myself for everything, walking backward, moving forwards, to suppress, but I keep in mind that I can’t let him get comfortable in the fight.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.