“My younger self would be very impressed” – Superlek puts things into perspective ahead of biggest fight of his career

Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes his younger self would be thrilled to see what he has accomplished and what is yet to come in his illustrious combat sports career.

This Sunday, January 28, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will head to Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, to take on one of the country's most accomplished kickboxing stars, Takeru Segawa.

Superlek will put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line against K-1’s first and only fighter to claim championships in three different weight classes.

After spending all of 2023 fighting in his home country of Thailand, Superlek is excited about the opportunity to compete in The Land of the Rising Sun.

And he knows that if he could have peered into his future as a child, he would be undeniably proud to see where he ended up in life.

“For me, if it was my younger self seeing me today, I think it would be a mixture, a mixture of excitement, happiness, and also the feeling of being proud, being able to take part in such a big event, an event outside of Thailand, in Japan,” he told the South China Morning Post. “I think my younger self would be very impressed.”

Superlek is ready to add another legend to his resume

Superlek is one of ONE Championship’s most accomplished athletes, having competed an incredible five times in 2023. During that run, he earned highlight-reel knockouts against Nabile Anane, Tagir Khalilov, and Danial Williams.

He also closed out his year with one of the greatest battles in Muay Thai history, earning ONE Championship’s Fight of the Year honors. Superlek went toe-to-toe with ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang, earning a unanimous decision victory over his fellow flyweight champ at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Will ‘The Kicking Machine’ add another icon to his hit list, or will Takeru give his home country something to cheer about in his long-awaited promotional debut?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.