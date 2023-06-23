Nabil Anane on his chances of knocking out Superlek: “Anything is possible”

ONE Championship-debutant Nabil Anane knows that the odds are stacked against him against legendary fighter Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their showdown this week.

However, the 19-year-old phenom believes anything is possible in Muay Thai and that fight fans should not rule him out coming up with surprises, including a knockout.

The two are featured in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nabil Anane said apart from coming into the fight prepared, he also holds on to the belief that anything can happen in a Muay Thai competition, saying:

“With four ounce gloves, anything is possible. You know, anything is possible.”

Helping Nabil Anane prepare for his big fight is his team at Venum Training Center in Pattaya, under the lead of trainer and ONE veteran Mehdi Zatout.

The Algerian fighter said they have left no stone unturned in their training to get the result he and his team want.

One of the things they want to capitalize on is his height and reach advantage as he towers at 6-foot-2 over Superlek who stands at 5-foot-7.

The Thai superstar, meanwhile, is out to fortify his standing as the No. 1 contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division and stake further claim for a title shot against reigning world champion and fellow Thai Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Superlek is also the division’s kickboxing world champion and is coming off a successful title defense in March.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will be aired for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

