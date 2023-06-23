Nabil Anane confident he can upset fan-favorite Superlek: “I got nothing to lose”

Teenage phenom Nabil Anane is ready to cash in on the biggest opportunity of his young career.

The 19-year-old striking star will take on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his first fight under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Anane’s debut under the promotion goes down this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ahead of his bout against Superlek, Anane detailed just how important the bout is in a video Venue Training Camp shared on Instagram.

The 6-foot-2 striker said he’s ready for Superlek and guaranteed he’d take the win against the Thai superstar.

“I’m two times WBC world champion in two different divisions. Now I step into the ring of the biggest Muay Thai organization in the world, and I’m so excited of it.”

He added:

“My opponent is a good fighter, but I’m not afraid. I’m ready to take this challenge, I’ve got nothing to lose and more importantly, I know that I can win. Superlek is a champion, but I’m a rising star. I’m Nabil Anane, 19 years old, and I’m going to shock the world.”

Anane is a two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion with a professional record of 33-4-1. He also holds black belts in karate and taekwondo, giving him a strong base in his fighting career.

Superlek, however, is a huge leap in competition for Anane.

The Thai superstar was a former Lumpinee Boxing Stadium world champion before he arrived at ONE Championship in 2019. ‘The Kicking Machine’ is at 133-29-4 in his professional career and 9-1 in the promotion.

Superlek is riding a five-fight winning streak with his last win a three-round decimation of Danial Williams to retain the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

