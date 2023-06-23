Nabil Anane recalls winning at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at the age of 12

Teenage Muay Thai wunderkind Nabil Anane is set to face the biggest challenge of his budding career at ONE Friday Fights 22. Taking place tonight at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the young phenom will test his skills against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in a thrilling 3-round Muay Thai bout.

Despite being under the legal drinking age, Nabil has already amassed over 35 professional fights and epitomizes the dedication of a true student of the game. With more than a decade of active experience, this karate and taekwondo black belt has achieved more than fighters twice his age.

Starting his journey at a very young age, the tall and lanky Pattaya native fought a few times inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. For many, fighting at Lumpinee is a lifelong dream and a symbol of success in the martial arts world. Nabil Anane has fought there four times already, with tonight's bout marking his fifth appearance.

Nabil Anane told ONE:

"I fought in Lumpinee before, a couple of times. I was the youngest to ever fight in Lumpinee. I was 12 years old, and I won."

Lumpinee Stadium was the stomping ground of a lot world champions and legends in Muay Thai in kickboxing. All-time greats like Saenchai, Buakaw, Samart Payakaroon, and ONE superstars Nong-O Hama and Nabil's opponent himself, Superlek, have been the famed stadium's world champions in the past.

It's worth noting that not many native Muay Thai fighters venture beyond their country to compete. The global stage for the sport is firmly rooted in Thailand, and those who seek to prove themselves internationally often make their way to Lumpinee. Nabil Anane's early years spent within the ropes and under the lights of this renowned stadium have undoubtedly provided invaluable experience and shaped his young career.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

Poll : 0 votes