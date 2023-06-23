Nabil Anane not satisfied with WBC belt, wants ONE Championship gold

Nabil Anane isn’t satisfied with the previous Muay Thai world championships he’s won.

Anane is a 6’2” flyweight who has the potential to become a superstar in ONE Championship. Before signing with ONE, the 19-year-old won two WBC Muay Thai world titles. Although those are honorable accomplishments, the Algerian-French-Thai fighter is motivated to continue adding to his resume.

During an interview with ONE, Anane had this to say about what he’s done so far in Muay Thai:

“These two titles are just two little steps for me. I need to get more and more, and this isn’t enough for me.”

Nabil Anane is more than just a Muay Thai fighter. The 19-year-old holds a black belt in karate and taekwondo, with added competition experience in kickboxing and lethwei. Therefore, Anane could decide to fight in multiple disciplines in ONE Championship.

Before focusing on kickboxing, Anane is prioritizing the flyweight Muay Thai division. On June 23, he makes his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22. The young future superstar will have to sink or swim, as the promotion matched him up against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Superlek is returning to the flyweight Muay Thai division after securing two kickboxing wins earlier this year. The Thai superstar started with a unanimous decision win against Daniel Puertas for the gold in January before knocking out Danial Williams in March.

Superlek vs. Nabil Anane will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers on Friday.

