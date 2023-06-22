Nabil Anane scared off bullies growing up: “I wasn’t a small kid”

Muay Thai prodigy Nabil Anane had a different experience growing up as he was never a victim of bullying.

In fact, it was quite the opposite as bullies were actually scared of him. Despite his towering height of 6'2" as a kid with an early growth spurt, Anane never faced any bullying. He credits his martial arts training, which he took up as a child, for boosting his self-esteem and deterring potential bullies.

“I never experienced any bullying growing up. Most people liked me, you know? No one ever tried to bully me. I think it’s also because they were scared. I wasn’t a small kid.”

This Friday at ONE Friday Fights 22, 19-year-old Nabil Anane will finally stage his ONE debut inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

He’s set to face one of the biggest and most recognized names in all of Thailand, the No.1 flyweight Muay Thai contender and current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Although facing Superlek is undoubtedly a significant challenge, Anane is considered the real deal. He is a legitimate multi-divisional WBC Muay Thai world champion and trains under the guidance of former ISKA and WBC Muay Thai world champion Mehdi Zatout at the Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand.

With the ultimate showdown set for June 23, fight fans are excited to see Anane in action as he takes on one of the biggest tests of his young career.

Watch ONE Friday Fights 22 live on ONE Championship’s free YouTube Channel at 8:30 am EDT.

