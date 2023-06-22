Nabil Anane shares what Alaverdi Ramazanov taught him best: “Be a dream chaser”

Nabil Anane was always going to have a slew of mentors at Team Mehdi Zatout, and one of the older people in the gym who’s been instrumental in his growth is Alaverdi Ramazanov.

The Russian slugger is a former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and he’s imparted quite a bit of valuable knowledge to the 19-year-old Anane.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anane revealed that Ramazanov is one of his guiding voices in the gym.

The teenage phenom said that the former world champion, who’s nine years his senior, would always tell him to work on his dreams no matter how hard the journey gets.

"I learned that, if you have a goal, you should try to reach it and never give up. You will reach it one day. Chase your dreams. Be a dream chaser, and one day, when you’re ready, that day will come.”

Anane would have to heed Ramazanov’s words when he makes his debut under the ONE Championship banner.

The 6-foot-2 striker will take on ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Anane is already a two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion, but taking on Superlek is a massive leap in competition.

Superlek is considered one of the greatest strikers of this generation and owns a remarkable professional record of 133-29-4 and 9-1 in ONE Championship.

The Thai superstar was also a multi-time Lumpinee Boxing Stadium world champion before arriving in ONE Championship in February 2019.

