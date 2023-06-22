Nabil Anane shares what fighting Superlek will mean for his promising career

Regardless if he wins or loses, Nabil Anane knows the world will know his name after ONE Friday Fights 22.

The 19-year-old ONE debutant, after all, will be locking horns against one of the biggest superstars in the promotion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Nabil, of course, has nothing but respect for the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and what he has accomplished in his storied career so far.

Proving he is wise beyond his years, Nabil understands that sharing the ring with a legend like Superlek will already do wonders for his budding career.

The Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate told the Singapore-based promotion in an exclusive interview:

“I think after this fight, I will grow in this sport very fast. My name will be more popular. It’s also just the beginning because I’m just 19-years old. I have a lot more to prove and I am nowhere near the end. I have a lot more I want to do.”

After making noise in Thailand’s unforgiving Muay Thai circuit at such a young age, Nabil caught the eye of ONE Championship and got offered the chance to join its stacked flyweight Muay Thai ranks.

The Algerian prodigy is the youngest WBC Muay Thai World Champion, compiling an impressive 33-4-1 slate against opponents much older than him.

While Nabil looks up to Superlek, it won’t stop him from trying to take his head off this coming Friday.

The towering teen plans to spoil ‘The Kicking Machine’s hotly-anticipated return to ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’, where he went unbeaten in six matches inside the Circle.

Do you think Nabil can pull off one of the biggest upsets in Muay Thai history? Tune in to ONE Friday Fights 22 to find out.

