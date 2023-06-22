Nabil Anane has 'something to prove' in his ONE debut vs. Superlek

Nabil Anane admittedly has nothing to lose in his ONE Championship debut this Friday, but the 19-year-old Muay Thai prodigy certainly has something to prove.

As the youngest-ever two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane has already built up the resume of a bonafide veteran, but the Algerian standout is just getting started. Next, he will attempt to show the world that he can hang with the best as he steps under the bright lights of Muay Thai’s grandest stage, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, for a scrap with striking sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two men will meet in the ONE Friday Fights 22 co-main event this weekend. Ahead of his highly anticipated promotional debut, Nabil Anane revealed that he is going into the matchup with something to prove whilst continuing to deepen his already impressive skill set.

“I just want to prove that I can compete with the best, even though I’m still very young... I still have a lot of time and room to grow like a lot of the world champions in this organization.”

Anane will definitely have his work cut out for him as he’s set to square off with a man who is currently undefeated in the 'art of eight limbs' under the ONE banner and holds the promotion’s flyweight kickboxing world championship.

With 133 career wins, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has established himself as one of the premier athletes in all of Muay Thai. He’ll look to prove it once again against a hungry up-and-comer who is ready to prove his worth on martial arts’ biggest stage.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

